Resolute Financial LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

