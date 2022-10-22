Resolute Financial LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Resolute Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 43,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $38,861.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,023 shares of company stock valued at $109,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.59 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.27.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

