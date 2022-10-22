Resolute Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

