Resolute Financial LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.50.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

