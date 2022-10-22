Resolute Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

