Resolute Financial LLC Has $303,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 314,287 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $89.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

