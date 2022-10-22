Resolute Financial LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

