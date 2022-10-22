Resolute Financial LLC Lowers Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PCEF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

