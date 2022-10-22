Resolute Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Resolute Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.