Resolute Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

