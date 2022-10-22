Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.77. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.