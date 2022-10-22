RichQUACK.com Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $81.53 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,768,470.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

