RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.54.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

