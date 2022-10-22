Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,852.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,169.81. The firm has a market cap of £77.87 billion and a PE ratio of 497.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

