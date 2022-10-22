Robert Stuart Angus Sells 52,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$335,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,158,898.51.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNT shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.