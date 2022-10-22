Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Up 3.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Rotork Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

