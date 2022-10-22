Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading Up 0.9%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Roundhill MEME ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

