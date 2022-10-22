RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTL Group from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RTL Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

RTL Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

