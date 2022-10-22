Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

