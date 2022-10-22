Rune Price Down 0% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Rune has a market cap of $392,600.73 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00104214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01119691 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

