Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $392,612.67

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00104074 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $392,612.67 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01119691 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

