RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RYU Apparel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

