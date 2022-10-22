Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) rose 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

