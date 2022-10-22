Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 19,350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 11,680,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

