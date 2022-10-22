Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $42.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 778,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,341. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.