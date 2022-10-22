Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

