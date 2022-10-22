Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.81. 152,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.