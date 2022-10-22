Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 265,816 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,261,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 240,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 120,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. 152,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

