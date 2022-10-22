Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

