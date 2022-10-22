Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.88 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $11.40 or 0.00059449 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $51.88 million and $29.85 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

