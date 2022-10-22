Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.