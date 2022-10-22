Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

