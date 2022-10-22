Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

