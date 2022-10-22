Sciencast Management LP Acquires 1,848 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.62. 3,526,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

