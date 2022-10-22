Sciencast Management LP Acquires 69,991 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $212,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,905,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.