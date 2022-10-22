Sciencast Management LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 163,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 100.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 29,374,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,176,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

