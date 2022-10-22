Sciencast Management LP Has $3.08 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

