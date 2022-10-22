Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

