Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.15. 723,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

