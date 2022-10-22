Scotiabank Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GDIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $45.86.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDIFF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.