SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 985 ($11.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,321 ($15.96).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 740.40 ($8.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 856.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.05.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.