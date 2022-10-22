Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 0.1%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 6,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

