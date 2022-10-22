Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,466,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

