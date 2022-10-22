Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

