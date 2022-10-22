Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $370.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average is $336.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $202.61 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

