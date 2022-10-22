Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

