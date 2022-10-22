Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

