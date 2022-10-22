Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

