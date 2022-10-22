Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

