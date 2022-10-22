Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,121.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. HSBC reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

